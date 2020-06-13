Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
#StayHomeStaySafe

Madhya Pradesh Government to Organise Job Fairs for Labourers Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Agency News PTI| Jun 13, 2020 10:20 AM IST
A+
A-
Madhya Pradesh Government to Organise Job Fairs for Labourers Amid COVID-19 Lockdown
Representational Image (Photo Credit: PTI)

Bhopal, Jun 13: The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to organise employment fairs across the state for labourers, including the migrant workers who returned home from different states after losing their jobs during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, an official said. These job fairs will be held from the third week of June, a public relations department official said.

Also Read | Coronavirus Tally in India Crosses 3 Lakh-Mark After Country Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 11,458 Cases, COVID-19 Death Toll Mounts to 8,884.

"Labourers who have registered themselves with the government would be invited to the fairs to interact with the employers like factory owners, contractors, builders and placement agencies," he said.

The government will make arrangements to ferry the workers to such fairs and back home. They will be provided with food and water during the events, he added.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Govt Revises Price of Petrol & Diesel in State, Levies of Corona Tax of Re 1: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 13, 2020.

According to the official, social distancing and other standard operating procedures would be maintained at these fairs to curb the virus spread. District collectors will preside over these job fairs in their respective areas.

In a related development, state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the Rozgar Setu Portal launched three days ago has started paying dividends.

Through this portal, 302 migrant labourers have found jobs, he said in a statement.

According to him, 10,000 employers have registered themselves on the portal. These employers included MSME, factories, commercial establishments, contractors, builders and placement agencies, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
COVID 19 job Lockdown Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan
You might also like
Coronavirus Tally in India Crosses 3 Lakh-Mark After Country Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 11,458 Cases, COVID-19 Death Toll Mounts to 8,884
News

Coronavirus Tally in India Crosses 3 Lakh-Mark After Country Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 11,458 Cases, COVID-19 Death Toll Mounts to 8,884
What are Max Hospital Charges Per Day for COVID-19 Treatment? Hospital Shares Room Rates and Inclusions After Pics of Rate Card from 'Gurgaon' Go Viral
News

What are Max Hospital Charges Per Day for COVID-19 Treatment? Hospital Shares Room Rates and Inclusions After Pics of Rate Card from 'Gurgaon' Go Viral
Pankaja Munde, BJP Leader, Dials Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde After He Was Tested Positive for Coronavirus, Says 'Take Care and Get Well Soon'
News

Pankaja Munde, BJP Leader, Dials Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde After He Was Tested Positive for Coronavirus, Says 'Take Care and Get Well Soon'
IMA POP Spring Term 2020 Live Streaming: Watch Live Telecast of Indian Military Academy's Passing Out Parade on Official Youtube Channel of Indian Army
News

IMA POP Spring Term 2020 Live Streaming: Watch Live Telecast of Indian Military Academy's Passing Out Parade on Official Youtube Channel of Indian Army
Kerala: Guruvayur Temple Closed Again From June 13 as Nearby Areas Declared COVID-19 Hotspots
News

Kerala: Guruvayur Temple Closed Again From June 13 as Nearby Areas Declared COVID-19 Hotspots
Cancel Exams: Students and Parents Demand Postponement of ICSE Class 10 Board Exam 2020, Trend #Cancel10thICSEBoards on Twitter
Education

Cancel Exams: Students and Parents Demand Postponement of ICSE Class 10 Board Exam 2020, Trend #Cancel10thICSEBoards on Twitter
Home Stories Movie Review: Netflix’s Experimental Anthology on Lockdown Scores Points for Spreading Hope and Optimism
Bollywood

Home Stories Movie Review: Netflix’s Experimental Anthology on Lockdown Scores Points for Spreading Hope and Optimism
Rs 5 Lakh Loan For Women, On 0% Interest, Under PM Dhan Laxmi Yojana? PIB Fact Check Trashes Fake News
Fact Check

Rs 5 Lakh Loan For Women, On 0% Interest, Under PM Dhan Laxmi Yojana? PIB Fact Check Trashes Fake News
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.57 72.81
Kolkata 76.48 68.70
Mumbai 81.53 71.48
Chennai 78.47 71.14
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement