Bhopal, Jun 8 (PTI) In a reshuffle, the Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday transferred six Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, an official said.

Also Read | Maharashtra MLC Elections 2022: Shiv Sena, Congress, BJP Announce Candidates for Upcoming Biennial Elections to State Legislative Council.

As per official sources, Sanjay Kumar has replaced Ashutosh Rai as the inspector general (IG) of the naxal-infested Balaghat district, while the latter is now the additional director general of police (ADGP) fire services.

Also Read | Telangana: 'Guilty Will Not Be Spared in Hyderabad Gang-Rape Case', Says State Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali.

Kumar is currently posted as IG police head quarters.

Three superintendents of police (SPs) were also transferred in the reshuffle, they said.

Awdhesh Kumar Goswami has been posted as SP Rajgarh, replacing Pradeep Sharma, who has been made the commandant of the 14th battalion, Gwalior with the additional charge of SP Police Training School (PTS) Tigra, it was stated.

Assistant inspector general (AIG) police headquarters Kumar Prateek is posted as SP Shahdol in Goswami's place, while IG PHQ Pramod Verma will be IG Crime Investigation Department (CID) Bhopal, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)