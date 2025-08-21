Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 21 (ANI): Authorities in Madhya Pradesh's capital city Bhopal on Thursday carried out a demolition drive against the illegal construction of the Machhli family on government land in the Kokta locality, officials said.

The family came under the scanner after Shawar Ahmed alias Machhli and his nephew Yasin Ahmed alias Machhli were arrested last month for possession of MDMA drugs under the state's anti-drug campaign 'Nashe Se Doori Hai Zaroori'. The police have since been identifying and cracking down on their alleged illegal properties and criminal network.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Neeraj Chaurasia told ANI, "Properties belonging to this family (Machhli family) were investigated and the constructions which were found to be illegal, or encroachments on government land, were identified and addressed before the revenue court. After that, a demolition action against encroachment and illegal properties is being carried out. Earlier, at the end of last month, action was taken at six locations and the one location which was left is being demolished today."

Chaurasia added that the demolition is being conducted peacefully, with around 250 police personnel deployed on site to ensure law and order.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vinod Kumar further elaborated on the action, saying, "The entire construction here is on government land, therefore it is being demolished today. The tehsildar court is responsible for hearing the matter of removing illegal encroachment on government land, so this matter was heard in the Tehsildar court and an order was issued for removing the structure. The Municipal Corporation also issued a notice of this illegal construction. Today, approximately 15,000-20,000 square feet of area where illegal construction was made is being demolished. Previously, the action was taken at six locations."

He further added that the operations would continue in the future too if more illegal constructions were identified. Further investigations are underway as it is their duty to identify illegal constructions on government land and take action accordingly.

Earlier, on July 30, the administration had launched a similar demolition drive against six illegal properties allegedly used as hideouts and bases by drug peddlers Yasin Ahmed and Shahwar Ahmed of the Machhli family. (ANI)

