Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 15 (ANI): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav has welcomed Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, DK Shivakumar's plan to visit the city to study the waste management model.

Indore is the cleanest city in the country and has been bagging the title for the last seven years in a row in the Swachh Survekshan rankings.

Also Read | 'Fascinating Conversation': PM Narendra Modi Reminds Followers About Release of Podcast With AI Researcher Lex Fridman on March 16.

Speaking to ANI on Karnataka Dy CM's plan, Mayor Bhargava said, "This is a good thing. The Congress government in Karnataka has got some wisdom that they want to learn something from cities across the country. Indore is the cleanest city in India. Indore is the city that fulfills the dreams of Prime Minister Narendra Modi across the country. So, if any city of the country wants to come to Indore and learn, then they are welcome here."

Meanwhile, Additional Commissioner of Indore Municipal Corporation and Waste Management Incharge, Abhilash Mishra said that whenever people from other regions visit the city, first of all they make the visitor experience about door to door garbage collection and segregation of waste at the source.

Also Read | Kushinagar Shocker: Youth Lures 5-Year-Old Girl by Offering Sweets, Rapes Her.

"I am not aware of this specific case, but whenever people come here from outside, we explain to them about our door to door garbage collection and segregation, which is the unique strength of Indore. We show them garbage collection and segregation via the door to door vehicle early in the morning and also introduce them to people, because this model is not an imposed model, it has been created with the participation of people," Mishra told ANI.

After that they explain about documentation and show them the plants established here, which is a model for the whole country, be it bio CNG plant, NEPRA or decentralized processing. The team introduced the visitors about these things with minute details, he said.

"We fix their meetings with our team and experts who have been working in this direction for the last seven to eight years, and we explain this whole setup to them so that they too can implement in their region," the officer added.

Earlier on March 14, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said in the State Assembly, "The media is indeed reporting this. Solid waste management has become a mafia. A tender was called in the past, but the vendors have collectively moved court, stopping all work. The court is not giving a judgment either. Some MLAs are blackmailing us about garbage dumping pits, I don't want to take their names. They are demanding Rs 800 crores for their constituencies. Garbage trucks have been parked in Mahadevapura constituency for several days now and it has become a big issue. We are planning to visit Indore to study their model. We have not called for a tender, but the Opposition is saying I have made Rs 15,000 crores." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)