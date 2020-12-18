Raisen (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 18 (ANI): A large number of farmers will attend the "Mahasammelan" in Madhya Pradesh on Friday which will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conferencing at 2:00 pm.

A large number of farmers will be physically present at the Kisan Mahasammelan organized at Dussehra ground in Raisen today. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh will also be addressing them at 1:30 pm.

BJP State President Vishnu Dutt Sharma and Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel will be present during the event.

About 1,000 farmers will be present in all the 52 district headquarters of the state to participate in the Mahasammelan virtually while about 500 farmers will be present in all 313 Janpad Panchayats of the state.

State ministers, MLAs, MPs and public representatives will be present in the programme organized in all the district headquarters of the state.

During the farmers' conference, Kisan Credit Cards will be distributed to about 2,000 cattle rearers and fish farmers. Bhoomi-Pujan and inauguration works of about Rs 75 crores of agricultural structures like godowns, Kisan Suvidha Kendra etc will also be done. (ANI)

