Jhabua (MP), Feb 13 (PTI) A leopard died after getting stuck in a barbed wire fence set up around forest plantations in Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, an official said.

The wild animal was found dead in Naldi Badi beat of a forest in the district on Sunday morning, he said.

Some forest committee members informed the authorities that a male leopard, aged around 4-5 years, was trapped in the fence in Naldi Badi, around eight kms from the district headquarters, Forest Range Officer H S Pandey said.

After being alerted, a team of rescuers was called from Indore. But after examination, they found that the leopard was already dead, he said.

After an autopsy, the carcass will be disposed of as per the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines, he added.

