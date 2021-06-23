Indore, Jun 23 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh agriculture department has suspended the license of a main processors' association after samples of soybean seeds were found to be of sub-standard quality, an official said on Wednesday.

With this order, the Soybean Processors Association of India (SOPA) can neither sell nor purchase the seeds of the edible oil-producing crop.

“Six samples of (soybean seeds of) Soybean Processors Association of India (SOPA) were collected on May 27 and were sent to the Gwalior-based seed testing laboratory where five of them were found to be of sub-standard quality,” agriculture department's license officer and deputy director Shivsingh Rajput said, adding the SOPA's seed license was suspended with immediate effect.

During the inspection of the SOPA godown, it was found that 777 bags of soybean seeds weighing 30 kg each were found stocked without any tag on them. Later it was found that they are not certified, he said.

The action against SOPA was taken at a time when farmers in Madhya Pradesh, which is a major soybean-producing state, were facing difficulties in procuring the quality seeds of the edible oil-producing crop during the Kharif season.

MP Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel had told PTI the soybean crop suffered a major loss due to heavy rains and the attack of insects in the last three Kharif seasons, which affected the production of the crop.

Patel said though the state government was trying to sort out the issue of shortage in the soybean yield, the need of the hour is that farmers give priority to sowing other crops also during the Kharif season.

In the past farmers' economic condition had improved with the sowing of soybean but now it is proving to be a loss-making proposition as the cultivators are not getting the right price in comparison to the production cost, the minister had said.

