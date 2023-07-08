Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 8 (ANI): The district administration on Friday demolished the illegal construction of the main accused of a minor girl gang rape case in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, an official said.

The accused had raped a 12-year-old tribal girl at her under construction house in a village under Khudel police station limits in the district on Thursday. The accused has been identifed as the main accused Armaan alias Battu (19), Raees (23) and Raees (24).

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Akshay Singh Markam said, "The main accused Armaan alias Battu along with his two associates both named Raees had gone to cut bars at the victim's house on Thursday. The trio had gang-raped the minor girl after finding her alone at home."

After that when the police received the information into the matter, they arrested all the three accused involved in the crime on the same day, he added.

Markam further said that the main accused Armaan had built a pucca house by illegally encroaching the government land located in Khudel tehsil in the district which was demolished by the district administration on Friday. (ANI)

