Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 17 (ANI): The counting is underway for the first phase of local urban body polls in Madhya Pradesh, including municipal corporations of Bhopal and Indore, began at 9 am.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate is leading the recently held urban local body polls in Madhya Pradesh's Indore with 8,092 votes.

As per the data, BJP's candidate Pushyamitra Bhargav is leading with 51,692 votes, while the Congress' Sanjay Shukla managed to get only 43,600 votes.

Hours before the declaration of Urban local body polls results Shukla and his supporters had created ruckus at the Nehru Stadium.

As per the information, the ruckus was created after Shukla and his supporters were stopped by the security persons at the gate.

The party workers were seen sloganeering "Congress Ekta Zindabaad" and " Sanjay Shukla Zindabaad".

Meanwhile, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Pawan Jain pacified the matter by reaching the gate in time, after which Shukla was given entry to the counting place.

The strong room to calculate votes was opened in the presence of the representatives of the candidates and district collector and the District Election Officer Manish Singh.

Votes from the postal ballot will be calculated at first to decide the fate of 85 Councillors and 1 Mayor. (ANI)

