Bhopal, Oct 11 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday logged 14 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 10,54,469, a health official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,773, while the recovery count increased by 14 to touch 10,43,607, leaving the state with 89 active cases, he said.

With 2,686 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP went to 3,00,79,193, he added.

A government release said 13,32,14,709 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 4,563 on Tuesday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,469, new cases 14, death toll 10,773, recoveries 10,43,607, active cases 89 number of tests so far 3,00,79,193.

