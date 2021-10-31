Bhopal, Oct 31 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,854 on Sunday with the addition of 16 cases, a health department official said.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,524, the official added.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

The recovery count in MP now stands at 7,82,215 after eight people were discharged in the last 24 hours, leaving the state with 115 active cases.

With 56,655 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests conducted in in MP so far went up to 2,02,94,225, the official said.

A total of 66,819 people were inoculated in MP on Sunday, taking he number of doses administered so far to 7,07,38,623, an official release said.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,854, new cases 16, death toll 10,524 (no change), recovered 7,82,215, active cases 115, number of tests so far 2,02,94,225.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)