Bhopal, Mar 14 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,40,743 on Monday after the detection of 51 new cases, a health department official said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state remained unchanged at 10,733 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

According to the official, the positivity rate stood at 0.1 per cent on the fourth day in row.

The recovery count in MP rose to 10,29,474 after 112 people recovered during the day, he said.

The state is now left with 536 active cases, the official said.

Bhopal and Indore, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities of Madhya Pradesh, registered five and two cases, respectively, during the past 24 hours, he said.

With 28,441 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,84,99,975, the official said.

A government release said 11,43,41,298 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 43,259 on Monday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,40,743, new cases 51, death toll 10,733, recoveries 10,29,474, active cases 536, number of tests so far 2,84,99,975 .

