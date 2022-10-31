Bhopal, Oct 31 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,54,749 on Monday after the detection of five cases at a positivity rate of 0.1 per cent, a health official said.

Also Read | Gurugram Shocker: 2 People Suffocate to Death While Cleaning Septic Tank.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,775, while the recovery count increased by eight to touch 10,43,917, leaving the state with 57 active cases, the official informed.

Also Read | ITBP Recruitment 2022: Applications Begin for Over 180 Posts of Constable, Head Constable At recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in; Here's How to Apply.

With 3,249 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 3,01,40,772, he added.

A government release said 13,35,09,665 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 2,134 on Monday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,749, new cases 5, death toll 10,775, recoveries 10,43,917, active cases 57 number of tests so far 3,01,40,772.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)