Khandwa, Mar 28 (PTI) A man accused of sexually harassing a minor girl was killed and his body body cut into pieces and thrown into a river in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district allegedly by the father and maternal uncle of the victim, police said on Monday.

Also Read | Padma Awards 2022: President Ram Nath Kovind Confers Padma Vibhushan Awards to Prabha Atre, Late Kalyan Singh.

The dismembered body of the man was found floating in Ajnal river, some 40 kilometres from the district headquarters on Sunday, and pictures circulating on social media led to him being identified as 55-year-old Trilokchand from Saktapur village, said Superintendent of Police Vivek Singh.

Also Read | Odisha: 11,763 Rape Cases Registered in Last 4 years, Says Report.

"A probe found the deceased had allegedly sexually abused a 14-year-old girl. Her father and maternal uncle took Trilokchand on their motorcycle to Ajnal river on Saturday, beheaded him and cut the torso into two parts with a tool used to cut fish," Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Rakesh Pendro said.

The accused have been arrested and the involvement of others is being investigated, police officials said, adding that the deceased and accused are relatives.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)