Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 21 (ANI): A 25-year-old man allegedly ended his life by "shooting" himself in Chhatarpur district after being "depressed" over the recent death of his cousin in a road accident, police said.

The man identified as Rajesh Mishra died by suicide in a hotel room located under the jurisdiction of Kotwali police station in the district on Tuesday morning. Prima facie, it came to light that the man was depressed due to the death of his cousin (son of his father's sister)

City Superintendent of Police (CSP), Arun Kumar Soni, told ANI, "An incident occurred at under Kotwali police station in the district around 7 am today in which a man committed suicide by shooting himself. Evidence has come to light in this regard that the deceased had a brother who died in a road accident around 10 days ago. Due to which, the man was probably in depression and because of that mental state, he ended his life."

However, the officer said that the investigation into the matter is on.

The CSP said a video has also surfaced on social media in which the man was seen expressing his grief over his cousin's death, and that he has lost the desire to live, and will take "rebirth" with his cousin.

Ahead of the suicide, the man recorded the emotional video expressing his grief over his cousin's death. "My brother and I will be back soon. I will meet God and will ask him how he took my brother away. I will fight everyone and will come soon along with him in a second birth...my condition is worse, I don't feel hungry or thirsty at all. I lost all desire, my soul has left, only body is there," the man could be heard saying in the video. (ANI)

