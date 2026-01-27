New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared highlights from the 77th Republic Day celebrations held at Kartavya Path in the National Capital, emphasising the importance of strengthening constitutional values and advancing the vision of a Viksit Bharat.

In a post on X on Monday, the Prime Minister shared a video capturing key moments from the Republic Day parade and captioned it, "Here are the highlights from the Republic Day celebrations 2026. May we always keep strengthening Constitutional values and realise the dream of a Viksit Bharat."

India's enormous cultural diversity, growing capabilities across domains, and military prowess were on display in the parade as people in Delhi and other parts of the country celebrated the Republic Day with enthusiasm at Kartavya Path.

The President of the European Council, Antonio Luis Santos da Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, were Chief Guests at the celebrations.

President Droupadi Murmu led the celebrations and took the salute of the parade on Kartavya Path, stretching from Rashtrapati Bhawan to the National War Memorial, which was decked up for the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan reflected on the 'At Home' reception hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on the occasion.

In a post on X, the Vice President shared photographs from the reception with the Prime Minister, the President, and the Chief Guests, including the President wearing the traditional Indian Patka.

He wrote, "Vice-President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan attended the 'At Home' reception hosted by the Hon'ble President Smt Droupadi Murmu ji on the occasion of 77th Republic Day, in honour of the Chief Guests, the President of the European Council, Mr Antonio Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ms Ursula von der Leyen at Rashtrapati Bhavan today."

Meanwhile, the official X handle of Rashtrapati Bhavan, shedding light on the reception, stated, "President Droupadi Murmu hosted 'At Home' reception on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The Chief Guests of the Republic Day Celebration, President of the European Council, Mr Antonio Costa and President of the European Commission, Ms Ursula von der Leyen, attended the reception."

The post further added, "Vice President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Former President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind, Chief Justice of India Shri Justice Surya Kant, Speaker Lok Sabha Shri Om Birla, Union Ministers, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and in Lok Sabha, eminent citizens who have made remarkable contributions in different fields and beneficiaries of various developmental programmes of the Government were also present on the occasion. The guests enjoyed the vibrant artistic and cultural elements as well as the cuisine of the North Eastern states of India." (ANI)

