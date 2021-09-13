Indore, Sep 13 (PTI) A man was arrested in Indore in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly making fake mark sheets of different universities and state boards, police said on Monday.

Satish Goswami (32) was arrested from Tilak Nagar area on a tip off and six computers, two printers and 14 fake mark sheets were seized, Crime Branch Additional Superintendent of Police Guruprasad Parashar told reporters.

"We have found two registers having entries of 554 persons. It appears these people must have got fake marksheets through this gang. Our probe has found Goswami and his associates may have provided fake mark sheets of MP, Maharashtra and Rajasthan school boards and also of universities for huge sums of money," he said.

The gang may have collected Rs 1.5 crore so far and efforts were on to nab other members of the gang and also those who obtained fake mark sheets from them, the official added.

