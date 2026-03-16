Los Angeles [US], March 16 (ANI): Actor Michael B Jordan acknowledged the absence of his 'Sinners' co-star Hailee Steinfeld during his acceptance speech at the Academy Awards 2026, revealing that the actress is preparing to welcome her first child, according to E! News.

While accepting the Best Actor award at the ceremony held on March 15, Jordan gave a heartfelt shoutout to Steinfeld, who skipped the event as she is due to give birth soon.

Also Read | Pawan Kalyan Reacts to Thalapathy Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' Censor Row, Says 'Makers Should Not Have Approached Court' (Watch Video).

Thanking his castmates during the speech, Jordan mentioned "Hailee at home," adding that she is "getting ready to have a baby right now." The actress is expecting her first child with her husband, NFL quarterback Josh Allen.

Jordan's win capped a successful awards season, with the actor beating nominees including Timothee Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ethan Hawke and Wagner Moura for the prestigious honour, according to E! News.

Also Read | Mariah Carey Reacts to Her Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2026 Nomination.

Earlier, Jordan had spoken about the significance of being recognised among leading performers. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in January, he said, "I've admired and seen the Academy and the other actors in the movies and filmmakers that I've looked up to and been inspired by my whole life," adding, "To be in those conversations and in that company is a solidifying feeling."

Meanwhile, 'Sinners', directed by Ryan Coogler, had a major night at the Oscars. The film received 16 nominations, including Best Picture, and went on to win four awards, according to E! News.

Coogler, who has previously collaborated with Jordan on projects such as Fruitvale Station, Creed and Black Panther, also praised the actor's performance in the film, noting that Jordan "stepped it up to another level."

The filmmaker added that seeing Jordan recognised by peers and the wider industry would mean a lot to the actor, adding, "To see him recognized by his peers and other folks in the industry, I know that would mean a lot of him," according to E! News. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)