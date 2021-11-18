Mhow, Nov 18 (PTI) A 40-year-old tribal man was injured after a splinter of ammunition allegedly hit him at the Army firing range in Mhow of Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Thursday, police said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Handover DRDO Designed and Developed Advanced Electronic Warfare Suite 'Shakti' for Indian Naval Ships to Chief of Naval Staff.

Ditya Bamaniya, a local resident, was injured at the firing range, where the public is banned entry when weapons are tested around 3 pm, inspector Amit Kumar of Badgonda police station said.

Also Read | India Among Countries With Lowest Quit Rates for Smoking, Says Report.

The man sustained minor injury near one of his ears and was rushed to Mhow civil hospital, from where he was shifted to MY Hospital in Indore city, he said.

As per preliminary probe, the man was picking up fired shells when he sustained injury, the official said.

According to sources, some people risk their lives by entering the range to collect fired ammunition, which they later sell off.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)