Kota (Rajasthan), Jan 11 (PTI) A 30-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh was killed on the spot while two others sustained injuries after a van rammed into a stationary truck on NH-52 here, police said on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Mushrrat (30) and the injured were Azhar and Ilyas, all residents of Bhanpura in MP.

At least seven persons from Bhanpura were returning home in a van after prayers at the Ajmer Dargah Sharif on Sunday. Sometime between Sunday night and early morning on Monday, the van crashed into a truck parked outside a dabha on NH-52 near Padampura village, Mandana police station SHO Mahesh Karwal said.

Mushrrat died on the spot while the two injured men are undergoing treatment at Maharao Bhim Singh (MBS) Hospital here, he added.

Police lodged a case under relevant sections of the law against the truck driver in this connection while the body was handed over to family members after a post-mortem on Monday, the SHO said.

Poor visibility along with thick fog was likely to have led to the crash as the van driver failed to see the truck parked by the roadside, the policeman added.

