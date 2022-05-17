Gwalior, May 17 (PTI) A 25-year-old man allegedly killed his girlfriend before shooting himself dead, as he was upset about the latter's betrothal to another man in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior city, police said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Hindus Have Taken Ayodhya, Kashi Next, Mathura in Future, Says Karnataka BJP Leader KS Eshwarappa.

The incident took place in Murar area of the city on Monday night, when the 21-year-old woman, who was returning home from a market with her sister, was shot dead, City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Rishikesh Meena said.

Also Read | Water Scarcity in Maharashtra: Wells Acquired Rise to 547 from 253 in 15 Days in Marathwada.

The man involved in the shooting was later identified as Girraj Katare, and he was found dead with bullet wounds in Gola Ka Mandir area on Tuesday morning, the official said.

The police found two pistols and a motorcycle from the spot, he said.

Investigations revealed that the woman was Katare's girlfriend and she had recently gotten engaged to another man, the official said.

A case under relevant provisions of the IPC has been registered in this regard, he added.

Giriraj's brother Dinesh Katare said that he had been upset after the woman got engaged to another man on April 21, and he had also helped her financially earlier, as they had been in a relationship.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)