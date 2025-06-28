Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 28 (ANI): A woman was killed after a man slit her throat with a knife in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district on Friday afternoon, a police officer said.

The incident occurred in the district hospital at around 3 pm when the woman reached there to attend a training program prescribed by the school.

Also Read | Ludhiana Suicide Case: Elderly Business Couple Dies by Suicide After Alleged Harassment by Bank Officials Over Loan Repayment, Probe Underway.

During this, the accused reached the hospital, slit her throat and after committing the crime, he tried to kill himself as well but he failed. After that, he fled from the spot, and later the police arrested him.

"Today at around 3 PM, a woman, who is a class 12th pass, was standing in the district hospital, and her lover suddenly reached there and stabbed her in the neck with a knife, resulting in her death on the spot. After that, the accused also tried to kill himself but failed. He then fled from the scene. Later, the police arrested the accused," Superintendent of Police (SP, Narsinghpur) Mrigakhi Deka told ANI.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Begin 5-Nation Tour on July 2 To Strengthen Global Partnerships.

"The accused told the police that he had been in a relationship with the woman for the past two years. For the last two weeks, he was probably harassing her. The woman might not have told the story to her family, and right now, her family members are also not in a state to give a statement. Today, the incident occurred," the officer said.

SP Deka further said that there are eyewitnesses to the incident, and CCTV cameras are also installed in the hospital. Moreover, the incident occurred in front of doctors and nurses. The entire episode unfolded in just about two minutes. The accused killed the woman.

"We have recovered the knife and the statement of the parent of the woman, yet to be recorded. We would take their statement and then follow the further action into the matter accordingly," she added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)