Narmadapuram, Mar 13 (PTI) Some portion of a Muslim shrine was found vandalised and smeared with saffron colour in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district on Sunday, following which members of the community sought action against those responsible for the act, police said.

Also Read | Naveen Patnaik's BJD Forms Zilla Parishads in All 30 Districts of Odisha, Creates History.

Some members of the Muslim community also held a demonstration to protest against the incident.

Also Read | TMC Councillor Anupam Dutta Shot Dead by Unidentified Miscreants in West Bengal’s Panihati.

"We got information that the green-coloured Muslim shrine, located on Semri-Harchand Road, has been smeared with saffron colour and also vandalised," Additional Superintendent of Police Awadhesh Pratap Singh said.

After inspecting the structure, located around 40 kms from the district headquarters, the police registered a case against unidentified persons, he said.

The shrine is said to be five decades old.

"The case against unidentified persons was registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 295 (A) (for deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion and religious beliefs)," Singh said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)