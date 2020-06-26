Neemuch (MP), Jun 26 (PTI) Three persons were arrested on Friday in Neemuch in Madhya Pradesh while trying to ferry 50 kilograms of opium, worth Rs 50 lakh in the illicit market, to Rajasthan, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted a lorry on Mhow-Nasirabad Bypass Road and found 50 kgs of opium hidden in a cabin near the driver's seat, Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Rai said.

"Pancha Ram and Bajranglal Vishnoi, both from Jodhpur in Rajasthan, have been arrested along with local resident Bharulal Patidar. They have been booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The opium is worth Rs 50 lakh in the international market," the SP said.

