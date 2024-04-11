Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 11 (ANI): Scores of people, including children offered namaz at Idgahs in Bhopal on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr on Thursday. An air of festivity and celebration was seen across Madhya Pradesh on the occasion.

Similarly, a huge crowd of people offered namaz at the over 100 year-old Moti Masjid located in Phool Bagh, area in Gwalior district and greeted each other.

Also Read | Domestic Violence Act Applicable to All Women, Irrespective of Religion and Societal Status, Says Delhi High Court.

Gwalior's Moti Masjid president, Mosin Rahman said, "On the occasion of Eid ul Fitr, over two thousand Muslim offered namaz here, hugged each other and extended greetings. This Moti Masjid is more than a hundred years old, and there has been a lot of support from the Scindia family. It is because of the heritage that today examples of all religions can be seen here. Mosques, temples and gurudwaras are built all around. Today, everyone has prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country."

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also extended greetings to all muslims of the state on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Also Read | Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jayanti 2024 Date, History and Significance: Remembering the Indian Social Reformer on His 197th Birth Anniversary.

Yadav posted on X, "Many congratulations and best wishes to all the Muslim brothers and sisters of the state and country on the occasion of Eid."

Eid ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of 'Shawwal', the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The festival is of great significance due to the moon sighting, which has been part of Islamic culture for a long time.

Since the observance of the moon is essential for ending Ramzan month and celebrating Eid, it is celebrated in different parts on different days, usually with a one-day difference.

Ending the holy month of Ramzan and starting a new spiritual journey also marks the beginning of a new Islamic year. Eid-ul-Fitr marks the month-long Ramzan fasting and the beginning of 'Shawwal', which is the tenth month per the Islamic calendar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)