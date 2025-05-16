Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 16 (ANI): In a recent development in cyber fraud case of Rs 2.5 crore with a secretary of Ramakrishna Mission Ashram here, police arrested 10 more people from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Friday.

With this, Gwalior Police have arrested 19 people in connection with the cyber fraud so far. A case was registered on April 15, following the complaint of Ashram secretary, Swami Supradiptananda.

He received a call from the cybercriminals for the first time on March 17 this year over WhatsApp. The cyber frauds continued talking to him for around 20 days and made various transactions of the amounts to different accounts in this time interval.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP, Gwalior) Dharmvir Singh told ANI, "Recently, a big cyber fraud happened with the secretary of Ramakrishna Mission Ashram in which various transactions worth around Rs 2.5 crore were transferred to different accounts on different time intervals citing the fear of Directorate of Enforcement (ED). The Cyber Crime Branch team was continuously probing the matter. Six accused were arrested in whose accounts the money was transferred, later on information was gathered about more accounts on which money was further transferred. It came to light that a transaction of Rs 30 lakh was made in account of a Lucknow-based firm."

It was a big transaction, so a team was sent to Lucknow to investigate the account. Upon reaching there, the team took ten people into custody who were involved in this entire cyber fraud racket. The team has reached Gwalior with the accused, they will be produced before the court and then their remand will be sought for further interrogation, SSP Singh said.

"These are the people who work in an organised manner to transfer the fraudulent amount from one account to another and they get commission for the purpose. It is a big arrest and so far 19 arrests have been made in relation to the case. We are hopeful that this racket will help us to investigate the case further," the officer said. (ANI)

