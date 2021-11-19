Jabalpur, Nov 19 (PTI) The police in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city on Friday started verification of the record of all those who have purchased China-made `button knives' online.

The exercise was undertaken in the light of recent incidents of attack where such weapons were used, a senior police official said.

All such knives will be seized, he added.

Additional Superintendent of Police Rohit Kashwani told PTI that they had sought a list of the buyers of such knives from all e-commerce companies, but barring Flipkart, every company denied selling them.

Flipkart provided a list of 2,350 customers who had purchased different types of knives in the last two years, he said.

Under the Arms Act, it is a crime to possess a button knife, the ASP said.

All button knives will be seized whether the buyer has criminal background or not, Kashwani said, adding that background checking will also be useful to crack unsolved cases of attack.

