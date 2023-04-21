Ujjain, Apr 21 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Friday took a swipe at his former colleague Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is now with the Bharatiya Janata Party and a Union minister, during a visit to the renowned Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh.

When asked by reporters about his prayer at the temple, Singh said, "Hey Mahakal, a second Jyotiraditya Scindia should be not be born in the Congress".

The Congress government under Kamal Nath in the state, which came to power in December 2018 after 15 years of BJP rule, collapsed in March 2020 after 22 MLAs loyal to Scindia rebelled and later joined the saffron party.

Scindia himself crossed over to the BJP some time later and was made Civil Aviation Minister at the Centre.

Hitting back, Scindia tweeted that Lord Mahakal should ensure an "anti-national" like Singh, who also greatly harmed Madhya Pradesh, is not born in India.

Singh said the Congress will ensure this time (Assembly polls slated for the end of the year) that such candidates are chosen who will not switch sides over inducements.

The Rajya Sabha MP slammed the Ujjain administration for high fees charged from devotees for 'bhasmarti' (Rs 200), jal offering (Rs 750) and darshan (Rs 250) at Mahakaleshwar Temple.

He also alleged a government plot near the temple had been given to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

