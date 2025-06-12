Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 12 (ANI): A railway over bridge constructed nearly after a decade-long wait in Aishbagh locality in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal has hit the headlines and sparked a controversy due to its design having around 90 degrees sharp turn.

The Opposition Congress party raised questions on the design of the overbridge saying the government should wake up before it becomes a ground of death. The bridge design is such that vehicles will have to take almost 90 degree sharp turns, resulting in the bridge being seen as an accident point.

The Railway Overbridge is about 648 meters long and 8 meters wide. It has been built at a cost of Rs 18 crore. Nonetheless, state PWD (Public Works Department) minister Rakesh Singh said it was a five years old project and its design was already prepared though it was inspected by NHAI (National Highways Authority of India) and further action would be initiated based on the report.

Speaking to ANI, MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari, "How did the department (PWD) accept this kind of design? There is a BJP government in the state and their real thinking and mind can be understood. Still, the government should wake up and punish the people who created such a design with the public's hard-earned money. The government should get up before it becomes a death ground."

"Railway officials raised objections over the design but the railway officials have not stopped them (PWD). They are equally responsible for this mistake," he added.

Meanwhile, state PWD Minister Rakesh Singh said that the NHAI inspected the bridge on Wednesday and its report was likely to arrive today. Action into the matter will be taken based on it.

"It is a 5 year old project and its drawing design was already prepared. Though NHAI inspected it yesterday and its report will arrive today. Further action will be taken based on the report," the minister told ANI.

According to the information, it is being said that at the time of construction, the railways had raised objections to the design, but the PWD ignored it citing lack of space. This bridge construction is being considered as the negligence of the PWD. (ANI)

