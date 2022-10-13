Bhopal, Oct 13 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,54,503 on Thursday after the detection of 16 new cases at a positivity rate of 0.4 per cent, a health department official said.

Also Read | Hijab Ban: Constitution Document of Trust, It Is the Trust Minorities Have Reposed Upon Majority, Says Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia in His Verdict Against Karnataka HC Order.

The death toll increased by one to 10,774 in the last 24 hours, while the recovery count rose by 15 to touch 10,43,633, leaving the state with 96 active cases, he said.

Also Read | IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 119 Junior Assistant Posts At iitk.ac.in; Here's How to Apply.

With 3,474 swab samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted so far in MP went up to 3,00,18,117, he added.

A government release said 13,32,37,059 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 4,907 on Thursday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,503, new cases 16, death toll 10,774, recoveries 10,43,633, active cases 96, total tests 3,00,18,117.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)