Bhopal, Nov 5 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh rose to 1,74,825 on Thursday with 734 more people testing positive, while five fresh fatalities took the toll to 2,992, a health official said.

A total of 817 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the state's overall recovery count to 1,64,067, he said.

Of the new fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, two each were recorded in Indore and Rajgarh and one in Bhopal, the official said.

Of the 734 new cases, Bhopal accounted for 180, Indore 65, Gwalior 57 and Jabalpur 33.

The number of cases in Indore rose to 34,373, including 685 deaths, while Bhopal's case tally stood at 25,541 with 485 fatalities.

Jabalpur and Gwalior have so far recorded 12,943 and 12,543 cases, respectively, the official said.

Indore currently has 1,950 active cases, while this figure for Bhopal, Jabalpur and Gwalior is 1,489, 574 and 368, respectively, he said.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 1,74,825, new cases 734, death toll 2,992, recovered 1,64,067, active cases 7,766, number of people tested so far 30,69,092.

