Bhopal, Nov 13 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,82,045, after 1,048 new infections were detected on Friday, while 11 fatalities pushed the death toll to 3,076, a health official said.

A total of 833 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the state's overall recovery count to 1,70,093, the official said.

On Friday, three deaths were reported in Indore, two in Khargone and one each in Bhopal, Jabalpur, Hoshangabad, Umaria, Raisen and Guna districts, he said.

Of the new infection cases, Indore district accounted for 195, Bhopal 177, Gwalior 80 and Jabalpur 53, he added.

Indore's COVID-19 case tally has risen to 35,321, including 710 deaths, while Bhopal's count stood at 27,127 with 496 fatalities.

Jabalpur and Gwalior have so far recorded 13,257 and 13,172 cases, respectively, the official said.

Indore currently has 1,862 active cases, while 1,818 patients are undergoing treatment in Bhopal, followed by Gwalior and Jabalpur with 690 and 569 patients, respectively.

With the testing of 26,254 samples in the state in the last 24 hours, the total number of tests rose to more than 32.80 lakh, it was stated.

Coronavirus figures in Madhya Pradesh are as follows: Total cases 1,82,045, New cases 1,048, Death toll 3,076, Recovered 1,70,093, Active cases 8,876, Number of people tested 32,80,711.

