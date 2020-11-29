Bhopal, Nov 29 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Sunday reported 1,514 new cases of COVID-19, taking its overall count of infections to 2,04,745, an official said.

Thirteen people died and 1,508 others recovered during the day, which took the death toll in the state to 3,250 and recovery count to 1,86,521, he said.

"Four people died in Indore, two in Bhopal and one each in Gwalior, Jabalpur, Khargone, Ratlam, Betul, Sidhi and Guna during the day," the official said.

"Of the new cases, Indore accounted for 536, Bhopal 339 and Gwalior 70. The number of cases in Indore rose to 41,626, including 756 deaths, while Bhopal's case tally stood at 31,672 with 517 fatalities. Gwalior has 14,538 cases," he added.

Indore now has 4,674 active cases, while this figure for Bhopal and Gwalior is 2,836 and 838 respectively.

The number of samples tested in the state reached 37.22 lakh, including 31,754 on Sunday, he said.

The coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 2,04,745, new cases 1,514, deaths 3,250, recovered 1,86,521, active cases 14,974, number of people tested so far 37,22,973.

