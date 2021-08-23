Bhopal, Aug 23 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh increased by three to touch 7,92,104 on Monday, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,516, an official said.

Also Read | Faridabad Shocker: Minor Raped By Staffer at Private Hospital; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

The recovery count stands at 7,81,504, leaving the state with 84 active cases, he said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: 54-Year-Old Teacher Brutally Thrashed, Robbed at Gunpoint Inside Public Toilet in Jaipur.

With 53,589 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 1,60,43,313, the official added.

An official release said 4,01,89,417 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far, including 35,146 on Monday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,104, new cases 3, death toll 10,516 (no change), recovered 7,81,504, active cases 84, number of tests so far 1,60,43,313.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)