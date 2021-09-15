Bhopal, Sep 15 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,367 on Wednesday with the addition of seven fresh cases, while no new death due to the infection was reported in the state, a health department official said.

Also Read | Humble Background Didn't Deter WrapCart Founders From Envisioning a Dream.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,517, he added.

Also Read | Narendra Modi-Led Cabinet Approves Major Reforms in Telecom Sector To Boost Employment, Growth, Competition and Consumer Interests.

The overall recovery count is now 7,81,726, while there are 124 active cases in the state, he said.

As 65,571 swab samples were examined during the day, the cumulative test count in Madhya Pradesh went up to 1,75,90,885, the official added.

A total of 5,28,63,225 anti-coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to the eligible beneficiaries so far, including 6,91,063 on Wednesday alone, an official release said.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,367, new cases 7, death toll 10,517 (no change), recoveries 7,81,726, active cases 124, total tests 1,75,90,885.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)