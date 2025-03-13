Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 13 (ANI): The district administration has implemented robust security measures to ensure a peaceful Holi celebration and Friday Namaz in Indore's Mhow, which recently witnessed clashes.

Adequate forces, including district police and the Rapid Action Force (RAF), have been deployed in the region. Constant police patrolling is being conducted to maintain law and order. A peace committee meeting has been organized to promote harmony among the communities.

Indore DIG rural, Nimish Agarwal told ANI, "There is a complete peace in Mhow now and there is no tension anywhere. Constant police patrolling is being done, and police forces are in place. A peace committee meeting is also being organised there, and I hope on the basis of all these measures, there will be proper complete peace in the coming days."

On March 9, a clash broke out between two groups in Indore's Mhow late at night during the victory celebration of Team India's ICC Champions Trophy win. Several vehicles were torched and vandalised, prompting authorities to heighten security in the area. Currently, there is complete peace in the area, and things are back to normal in the region.

Additionally, highlighting preparations for tomorrow's festival occasion, he said, "Adequate arrangements will be made, and special attention is being paid as tomorrow is Holi festival, and Friday prayers will be offered. Everyone has been strictly informed that if anyone tries to disturb the law, that person will not be spared. There will be a complete arrangement to ensure safety and security."

"Everyone has been informed to maintain harmony. It is the responsibility of everyone to maintain the peaceful atmosphere of Mhow. We have explained to everyone that the festival should be organised in a good harmonious manner. There are a lot of forces, including district police, RAF deployed in the region," he added.

The authorities have warned that anyone trying to disturb the law will not be spared. The police are working to prevent any untoward incidents and maintain a peaceful atmosphere in Mhow. (ANI)

