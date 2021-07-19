Bhopal, Jul 19 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Monday added 12 COVID-19 cases to its tally, which reached 7,91,670, while no death was reported during the day, an official said.

The recovery count stands at 7,80,956 and the toll is 10,512, leaving the state with 202 active cases, he said.

With 74,759 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 1,35,49,234, he added.

An official release said 2,56,36,450 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far, including 4,55,485 on Monday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,91,670, new cases 12, death toll 10,512 (no change), recovered 7,80,956, active cases 202, number of tests so far 1,35,49,234.

