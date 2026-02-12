People pay tribute during a vigil, the day after a deadly mass shooting took place, in the town of Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, Canada(Photo/Reuters)

British Columbia [Canada], February 12 (ANI): Police have identified the suspect in the deadly school shooting in western Canada as an 18-year-old woman with mental health issues, CNN reported as the investigation continues into the motives behind the shooter, whom they say had acted alone.

CNN citing the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said that the suspect had dropped out of school about four years ago. She was born biologically male and transitioned about six years ago, police said. Officers had visited her residence several times due to mental health concerns.

At a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Dwayne McDonald, the deputy commissioner of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police's branch in British Columbia, identified the suspected shooter as 18-year-old Jesse Van Rootselaar, a resident of the small community where the school is located, CBS News reported.

Police said yesterday that six people were found dead inside Tumbler Ridge Secondary School and that during the course of the investigation, a second site was found, suspected to be linked to the incident, where two more victims were found dead. Authorities revised the death toll to eight later in the afternoon, saying one of the victims who was thought to have died from injuries survived, CNN reported.

The shooter was found dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, McDonald said.

CNN further reported that most of the victims were children. The wounded include a 12-year-old girl who is fighting for her life in the hospital.

Following the incident, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney voiced profound devastation over the horrific shootings, in one of the country's most tragic incidents in recent years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed his heartfelt condolences to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

In a post on X, PM Modi conveyed India's solidarity with the people of Canada during what he described as a moment of profound grief, extending his solace to the bereaved families and wishing a speedy recovery to those injured.

"Deeply shocked by the horrendous shooting in Canada. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones and wish a speedy recovery to the injured. India stands in solidarity with the people of Canada in this moment of profound grief," the Prime Minister stated in his post.

