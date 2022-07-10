Bhopal, Jul 10 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,45,532 on Sunday after the detection of 130 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,745, a health official said.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde Takes a Dig at Uddhav Thackeray, Says, 'Some People Think They Are Born To Rule but They Should Be Proud Common Man Became CM'.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, was 1.9 per cent, he added.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Boyfriend Booked for Rape After 17-Year-Old Delivers Baby in Nagpur.

The recovery count increased by 111 to touch 10,33,980, leaving the state with 807 active cases, the official informed.

With 6,652 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,95,71,037, he added.

A government release said 12,08,03,026 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 2,543 on Sunday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,45,532, new cases 130, death toll 10,745, recoveries 10,33,980, active cases 807, number of tests so far 2,95,71,037.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)