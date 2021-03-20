Bhopal, Mar 20 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Saturday reported 1,308 COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 2,74,405, while two deaths increased the toll to 3,903, an official said.

He said 571 people were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 2,63,158.

Two of 52 districts in the state did not report a new COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, the official pointed out.

"A death each was reported in Bhopal and Khargone. Indore's caseload rose by 317 to reach 63,827, while that of Bhopal touched 46,728 with the addition of 345 cases. The active caseload in the two cities is 2,066 and 1,747 respectively," he said.

With 24,695 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in MP crossed 61.17 lakh.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 2,74,405 new cases 1308, death toll 3,903, recovered 2,63,158, active cases 7,344 number of tests so far 61,17,146.

