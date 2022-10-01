Bhopal, Oct 1 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,54,320 on Saturday after the detection of 21 cases at a positivity rate of 0.2 per cent, a health official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,771, while the recovery count increased by 27 to touch 10,43,441, he said.

The state now has an active caseload of 108 cases, the official added.

So far, 3,00,45,364 samples have been examined for coronavirus, including 4,013 during the day, the official informed.

A government release said 13,31,63,795 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 9,124 on Saturday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,320, new cases 11, death toll 10,771, recoveries 10,43,441, active cases 108 number of tests so far 3,00,45,364.

