Bhopal, Oct 21 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,54,649 on Friday after the detection of 22 cases at a positivity rate of 0.6 per cent, a health official said.

The death toll remained at 10,775, while the recovery count increased by 18 to touch 10,43,752, he said.

The state now has an active caseload of 122, the official added.

So far, 3,01,14,531 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 3,638 during the day, he said.

A government release said the COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the state increased by 9,870 on Friday and stood at 13,34,86,829.

