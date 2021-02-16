Bhopal, Feb 16 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday reported 233 coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally of infections to 2,58,082, while three deaths pushed the toll to 3,841, a state health department official said.

No new COVID-19 case was reported in 23 of the 52 districts in the state on Tuesday, he added.

He said 221 persons were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in the state to 2,52,385.

"With 93 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 58,180 while that of Bhopal rose to 43,335 with the addition of 39 cases. Indore has so far reported 927 deaths and Bhopal 618. Bhopal has 537 active cases while Indore has 372," he added.

With 13,729 samples being examined on Tuesday, the overall number of tests in MP went up to 56,03,016.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 2,58,082, new cases 233, death toll 3,841, recovered 2,52,385, active cases 1,856, number of tests so far 56,03,016.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)