Bhopal, Oct 15 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,54,545 on Saturday after the detection of 28 cases at a positivity rate of 0.8 per cent, a health official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,775, while the recovery count increased by 17 to touch 10,43,659, leaving the state with 111 active cases, he said.

With 3,476 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 3,00,94,199, he added.

A government release said 13,32,45,198 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 3,481 on Saturday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,545, new cases 28, death toll 10,775, recoveries 10,43,659, active cases 111 number of tests so far 3,00,94,199.

