Bhopal, Jan 16 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 tally on Saturday rose to 2,51,223 with the addition of 365 cases, while the toll increased by five and the recovery count by 793, an official said.

The overall toll is now 3,751 and the number of people discharged stands at 2,40,948, he added.

"One patient each died in Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Khargone and Rajgarh. Of the new cases, Bhopal accounted for 87 and Indore 43. Indore now has 56,969 cases, including 917 deaths, while Bhopal's tally is 41,480 with 596 fatalities. Bhopal has 2,015 active cases and Indore 1,596," he said.

With 23,577 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the overall number of tests in Madhya Pradesh went up to 50,45,476.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 2,51,223, new cases 365, death toll 3,751, recovered 2,40,948, active cases 6524, number of tests so far 50,45,476.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)