Bhopal, Aug 22 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,101 on Sunday with the addition of five cases, while the death toll increased by one in the last 24 hours to touch 10,516, an official said.

Also Read | Udinese vs Juventus, Serie A 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch Italian League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The recovery count stands at 7,81,499, leaving the state with 86 active cases, he added.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Minor Girl Allegedly Raped By Two Men In East Champaran District; Case Registered.

With 64,579 samples being examined on Sunday, the number of tests in MP went up to 1,60,03,600, the official said.

An official release said 4,01,51,368 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in MP so far, including 623 on Saturday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,101, new cases 5, death toll 10,516, recovered 7,81,499, active cases 86, number of tests so far 1,60,03,600.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)