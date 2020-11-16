Bhopal, Nov 16 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,84,524 after 597 infections were reported on Monday, while two fatalities pushed the toll to 3,092, a health official said.

He said 745 people were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the state's recovery count to 1,72,436.

The two deaths occurred in Bhopal and Harda, the official said.

"Of the new cases, Bhopal accounted for 141, Indore 89, Gwalior 27 and Jabalpur 29. Indore's tally rose to 35,683, including 714 deaths, while Bhopal's count stood at 27,684 with 499 fatalities. The caseload in Jabalpur and Gwalior is 13,381 and 13,348 respectively," the official said.

Indore has 1,916 active cases, Bhopal 1,841, Jabalpur 612 and Gwalior has 688, he said, adding that overall testing in MP had reached 33,36,926, including 12,972 samples in the last 24 hours.

Coronavirus figures in Madhya Pradesh are as follows: Total cases 1,84,524, New cases 597, Death toll 3,092, Recovered 1,72,436, Active cases 8,996, Number of people tested 33,36,926.

