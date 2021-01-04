Bhopal, Jan 4 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 621 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 2,44,647, health officials said.

With seven more people succumbing to the viral infection, including four in Indore, the overall death toll rose to 3,648, they said.

A total of 857 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the overall count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 2,32,390.

Of the seven new fatalities, one patient died each in Bhopal, Khargone and Rajgarh, the officials said.

Bhopal reported 175 new COVID-19 cases and Indore 107, taking the overall number of cases in Bhopal to 39,903 with 584 fatalities so far.

The cumulative case count in Indore reached 55,582, including 887 deaths so far, officials said.

Indore is now left with 2,498 active cases and Bhopal 2,000.

With 25,025 new tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the overall number of tests in Madhya Pradesh has gone up to around 47.47 lakh.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 2,44,647, new cases 621, death toll 3,648, recovered 2,32,390, active cases 8609, number of tests so far 47,47,752.

