Damoh (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 12 (ANI): In a major development in the Ganga Jamna School row in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, three persons including the school principal have been arrested by police, officials said on Sunday.

According to the police, Ganga Jamna School in MP's Damoh hit the headlines after purported posters of the school went viral on social media in which a few Hindu girls were allegedly seen wearing hijabs.

"The arrested persons include the school principal, a teacher and a security guard," the police said.

Damoh SP Rakesh Singh said that currently three accused have been arrested and the search is on to nab the remaining accused.

The accused were produced before a court and from where they have been sent to judicial custody, he said.

On the other hand, Anunay Srivastava, the lawyer for the accused said, "The police have added a section in the registered case. Today being Sunday, the sessions court is closed, so an appeal will be made on Monday".

After the controversy regarding Ganga Jamna School erupted, the police registered a case against the school administration under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 295, 506 and Juvenile Justice Act.

Damoh Superintendent of Police (SP) Rakesh Singh said, "Yesterday, statements of two-three girls came to the fore, after which it was felt that their statement is worth taking into consideration and the investigating committee also sent that statement to us, to take cognizance into it."

"Now, the statements of the people associated with the school management will be recorded and on the basis of it further action will be taken," the SP said, adding that the number of sections and the accused may increase after further investigation.

Earlier, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said that an FIR would be filed against the school management.

"Religious conversion conspiracies are going on at some places in the state and we will not let them succeed. We have also given instructions to investigate in the entire state, especially the educational institutions, whether it is madrassas or if education is being imparted in a wrong way," Chouhan told ANI.

He added, "In the Damoh case, we are now getting the report and I have been told that the daughters who gave their statements have been forced. This is a very serious matter. Strict action will be taken".

Earlier, the affiliation of Ganga Jamuna Higher Secondary School was suspended for non-compliance with Madhya Pradesh Secondary and Higher Secondary Schools Recognition Rules 2017 and amended rules 2020.

According to a circular, there was no proper arrangement of a library in the school, old furniture and old materials were kept in the laboratories rooms and there were no proper experimental materials in the school. There were 1,208 students registered in the school and there was neither proper arrangement of separate toilets for boys and girls nor pure drinking water. (ANI)

