Mandsaur (MP), Dec 15 (PTI) Three persons were killed and four others injured when their car rammed into a truck from behind on Mhow-Neemuch highway in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, a police official said.

The truck driver apparently applied brakes suddenly and the speeding car, which was behind the truck, rammed into it, a senior police officer said.

The victims were from Bardia village in Neemuch district.

Those who had suffered serious injuries were sent to Udaipur for treatment.

The deceased were identified as Nitesh Dabar (22), Puja (20) and Ayan (05), the official said, adding that further investigation was underway.

